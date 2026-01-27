New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera hailed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for standing with the people of the Northeast amid crises, while sharply criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over what he termed "diversionary tactics."

In a post on X on Monday, Khera shared photographs of Gandhi interacting with citizens from the Northeast, praising the Congress leader's "character and moral courage" in standing up for the region during challenging times.

Highlighting the Congress's efforts in helping the Northeast, Khera alleged that the BJP-RSS ecosystem has actively destroyed the peace and respect for the Seven Sisters, citing Manipur violence and Zubeen Garg's death probe.

Khera directly criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of hiding behind photo-ops while ignoring substantive problems in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi has shown the character and moral courage to stand with our brothers and sisters of the Northeast - with Manipur, which burned while the Prime Minister stayed absent & silent; with the family of Zubeen Garg, still waiting for answers; and with Angel Chakma's family, still crying out for justice," he wrote on X.

"It is no surprise @himantabiswa hides behind photo-ops because he knows his days are numbered. The Northeast demands peace, justice, jobs, and respect for its rich and complex culture - things the BJP-RSS ecosystem has actively destroyed," Khera added.

Khera further emphasised that voters in Assam would prioritise accountability over optics. "Assam is not voting for optics. It is voting for accountability. And this explains the BJP's diversionary tactics," he concluded the post.

The remarks come after the Assam Chief Minister demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for reportedly "choosing not to wear the North Eastern Patka" during the 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day.

Sharing an image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also not wearing the Patka, Khera questioned whether the Assam CM would demand an apology from him as well. "Will you seek an apology from @rajnathsingh ji too?," Khera said.

He questioned the Assam CM's strategy of raising "non-issues" to fight anti-incumbency ahead of the upcoming state assembly election.

"Or your entire strategy to fight anti-incumbency is to pick up such non-issues?" he added.

This comes after the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of "disrespecting the culture and people of North-East" by "choosing not to wear Patka".

Sarma strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi's actions, which he believed "reinforced a perception of disregard towards the North".

"Times may change, but the attitude of the de facto supremo of the Congress party, Mr Rahul Gandhi, regrettably appears unchanged. In an act that was deeply insensitive and insulting to the people of the entire North East, Gandhi chose not to wear the traditional Patka, a symbol of the region's rich cultural heritage, at the reception hosted by the President of India this evening," the Assam CM said in a post on X.

"From the President and the Prime Minister to foreign dignitaries, everyone wore the Patka with respect and pride. Gandhi alone stood apart, reinforcing a perception of disregard towards the North East. Such conduct explains why his party has lost the trust of the region and much of the country. Yet, this repeated insensitivity continues," he added. (ANI)

