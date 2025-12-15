Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 15 (ANI): Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Monday launched the Automated SMS Alert System to reduce student absenteeism across the schools in the state.

The Department of School Education, Assam, through the Shiksha Setu Application, tracks daily attendance for teachers and students.

Also Read | MGNREGA Renaming: Shashi Tharoor Says Controversy Over Renaming MGNREGA in Modi Government’s Proposed New G-RAM-G Bill Is Unfortunate.

As per a study conducted by UNICEF, it has been observed that there are issues of student absenteeism in schools due to various reasons, such as family issues, lack of awareness of parents, etc. To address the problem and improve student attendance, the Department of School Education launched a new, state-of-the-art Automated SMS-Based Absenteeism Alert System.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said this technology-driven initiative is a crucial step toward strengthening student attendance, promoting educational continuity, and enabling timely, focused interventions to mitigate dropout risk across all schools in the state. According to the Department of School Education, the system will trigger standardised SMS notifications for students who remain continuously absent for five consecutive days. These alerts will be automatically generated at fixed five-day intervals (i.e. on 5th, 10th, 15th ...days of absence) and will continue until the concerned student resumes attendance, ensuring persistent engagement with the family and school.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Amman As He Begins Jordan Visit, Says ‘Deeply Touched’ (See Pics and Video).

"Alerts are customized and will be sent simultaneously to two key stakeholders - Class Teachers: Class Teachers will receive focused alerts clearly mentioning the concerned student name, class and section, enabling them to contact the parents to bring the students back to school; Parents/Guardians: Parents will receive a direct and concise reminder regarding their child's continued absence, prompting them to send their child to school," the Department of School Education said in a press statement.

The press statement also stated that, in recognition of the state's linguistic diversity, the SMS alerts will be delivered in five official languages - Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi and English. "To maximize reach and comprehension, messages in each district will be sent in a minimum of two relevant local languages, based on the geographical and demographic profile," said in the press statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)