Guwahati, Jul 31 (PTI) Assam on Saturday reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 5,260, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,66,198 with 989 new cases, the lowest since May, it said.

Assam now has 11,975 active cases.

At least 1,480 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,47,616, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 96.72 per cent.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were reported from Golaghat, two each from Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar and Tinsukia and one each from Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Morigaon and Nalbari.

Currently, the COVID death rate is at 0.93 per cent, and 1,347 coronavirus-positive patients have died in the state due to other ailments.

The 989 new cases, detected during the day, include 160 from Kamrup Metro, 66 from Kamrup Rural, 55 from Golaghat and 50 from Nalbari.

The fresh cases were detected from 1,07,285 tests conducted on Saturday with the daily positivity rate at 0.92 per cent.

The state has conducted over 1.86 crore sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Over 1.06 crore people have been inoculated with 19,28,750 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Assam received 7,20,440 vials of 'Covishield' vaccines from the Centre on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)