Majuli (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI) Assam's Minister for Handloom & Textiles, Sericulture, and Soil Conservation, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, has undertaken a day-long visit to Majuli, the world's largest riverine island, reviewing handloom projects, ecological initiatives, and speaking on matters of political and national security.

The minister arrived at Kamalabari Ghat from Nimatighat via a special ferry and began his visit by inspecting the Rengam Weaving Training Centre. He later chaired a review meeting at the office of the Majuli Deputy Commissioner, directing the district administration to prepare a detailed plan for establishing Som (host plant) plantations to boost Muga (golden silk) production on the island.

He also emphasised special initiatives to revive dying waterbodies in Majuli and tackle ecological challenges there.

The minister further visited Rengam and Kharichakhuwa Handloom & Textile Training Centres at Kaniajan. Highlighting the island's rich weaving heritage, Brahma told ANI, "Majuli is known for its spirituality and Satras, but it also has another identity -- its weaving tradition. The Mising community is known here for its exceptional weaving skills. Their traditional attire is now in high demand."

He emphasised the importance of empowering women weavers and promoting sustainable business practices. He highlighted that the Assam Gamusa has received the GI tag and pointed out that around 750 women in Assam have registered for business and received the handloom tag. "Majuli has huge potential in the handloom sector. The government should take further steps to promote development. Handloom must become a core pillar of women's empowerment," he said.

On the political front, Brahma commented on the upcoming elections and alliances, stating, "We are still in an alliance with the BJP. After the 2026 elections, we will see the situation. UPPL [United People's Party Liberal] is ready for any scenario -- fight alone or form alliances as needed. We will also field candidates outside the BTC [Bodoland Territorial Council]." He dismissed Opposition alliance activities as routine, saying, "They have the right to meet, but UPPL is not with them as we are tied with the BJP till 2026."

Speaking to ANI on national security, Brahma addressed the recent Delhi blast, urging strict action against terrorism. "The government must adopt a zero-tolerance policy. Terrorism cannot be condoned. No Indian supports such acts," he said.

The visit concluded with Brahma offering prayers at the historic Auniati Satra, before returning to Guwahati via Lakhimpur.

The minister's trip emphasised a blend of cultural promotion, ecological focus, women's empowerment, and proactive political and national security engagement in Majuli. (ANI)

