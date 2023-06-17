Hailakandi (Assam), Jun 17 (PTI) Assam MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury surrendered before a court in Hailakandi district on Saturday in a rape case and was granted bail.

Choudhury surrendered before the Hailakandi district and session's judge after the court issued an arrest warrant against him on Friday.

A rape case was filed in 2018 by a woman, in which Choudhury, the AIUDF legislator of Algapur, is a co-accused.

“The court granted his bail application,” Public Prosecutor Manika Roy said.

The legislator had failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Choudhury was first elected from Algapur in 2016 and retained the seat in the 2021 Assembly polls.

