Karimganj, December 2: A motor mechanic in Assam's Karimganj district, Nurul Haque, modified an old Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini and has reached Guwahati to gift the vehicle to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to Twitter after meeting Haque in Silchar district earlier, the Assam CM had posted, "Had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj."

The 31-year-old motor mechanic from the Bhanga area in Karimganj district told ANI that he spent more than Rs 10 lakh on his project as he "always wanted to drive a sports car like Lamborghini". Assam: Boarders Staying Illegally in Hostels to Be Asked to Leave for Preventing Ragging, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Pictures of Car Gifted by Nurul Haque to CM:

Wrapped up my day at Silchar with a walk from Itkhola to Circuit House along with our karyakartas. Happy to meet a lot of warm-hearted along the way. Also had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj. pic.twitter.com/7EMsG4MtbT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2022

"Earlier, I worked as a motor mechanic in Dimapur (Nagaland) and started to modify cars. Last year, too, I modified a car into a sports vehicle that looks like a Lamborghini. After that, I went on to modify another car into a replica of a Lamborghini, which I will gift to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. It took about four months to modify an old Swift into a Lamborghini," Haque said. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘Terrorism Thrived Under Congress Rule Due to Appeasement Politics, PM Narendra Modi Stamped It Out’.

"I am next planning on modifying another car into a Ferrari. I will do more such projects if the government lends a hand," Haque added. Earlier, the Assam chief minister saw Haque's Lamborghini in Silchar during his visit to the administrative headquarters in Cachar district.

