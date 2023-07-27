Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in 42 Kendriya Vidyalayas of Guwahati Region.

In the run-up to the 3rd anniversary of the National Education Policy, 2020 on July 29, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Regional Office Guwahati on Thursday held a press conference at KV IOC Noonmati in Guwahati on the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the 42 Kendriya Vidyalayas of the region.

Representatives of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) were also present.

During the media briefing, it was informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam which is coinciding with the 3rd anniversary of NEP 2020, on July 29 at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The two-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The Prime Minister will be launching various initiatives on the occasion.

National Education Policy (NEP) promotes critical thinking rather than rote learning, focuses on learning instead of studying and encourages scientific temperament, said Chandrashekhar Azad, DC, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Regional Office, Guwahati on Thursday.

The Samagam will provide a platform for experts of schools, higher educational institutions, and skilling institutions to discuss, deliberate and share insights, strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020.

PM Modi will also launch various initiatives on the occasion, at the event being organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Earlier, speaking about the implementation of NEP 2020, Professor Gautam Barua, Director, of IIIT Guwahati said, “The vision and provisions of the National Education Policy are so vast and holistic that all the provisions of the policy can be expected to be fully operationalised by 2040.”Dr Ferdous A Barbhuiya, Associate Dean (Administration) at IIT Guwahati shared the details of initiatives taken by IIIT Guwahati in holistic academic growth as well as student welfare.

In his opening remarks, Professor Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati said “NEP 2020 has set up the base for streamlining an array of progressive objectives, which is expected to catalyze the furtherance of academic and research excellence in the institutes of higher education. NEP2020 envisions setting up a workforce to fulfil the needs of an enlightened, conscious, knowledgeable, and skilled Nation capable of identifying and solving its own problems for long-term sustainability. At IIT Guwahati, we are implementing NEP2020 in a phase-wise manner to make sure the best practices can be included in our curriculum in the most efficient way possible.” He also listed some of the key features of NEP2020 implemented by IIT Guwahati through multiple inter, multi, and trans-disciplinary initiatives. (ANI)

