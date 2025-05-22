Kaziranga (Assam) [India], May 22 (ANI): In line with the preparation for the upcoming monsoon season, a meeting on flood preparedness was held at the Convention Centre Hall in Kohora, located within Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, APCCF and Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR), chaired the meeting on Wednesday.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Drunk Father Sleeps on Top of 28-Day-Old Baby Girl, Infant Dies of Suffocation.

Senior officials from the District Administrations of Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Nagaon, the Assam Police Department, the Forest Department, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the District Transport Authorities, and other key government agencies attended the meeting.

Representatives from various NGOs, local organisations including the Jeep Safari Association, Hotel Owners' Association, and members of the media also participated in the meeting, bringing the total number of attendees to around 80.

Also Read | Mumbai Man Dies of Heart Attack While Swimming in BMC-Run Pool in Chembur, Swimmers Allege No Doctor or Ambulance Was Present.

The meeting focused on reviewing the landscape's flood preparedness scenario and emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders.

The critical importance of timely intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of wildlife during floods was highlighted. All agencies and community representatives were asked to cooperate and actively participate in managing the flood situation effectively.

An open discussion was held, and all participants were invited to give their opinions and suggestions. Various stakeholders shared their experiences and recommendations based on past flood events.

Emphasis was laid on improving animal rescue efforts, regulating vehicular traffic during floods, and enhancing inter-agency coordination.

All participants unanimously acknowledged and appreciated the effective coordination and prompt response by various departments during the last flood season, which resulted in a significant reduction in animal mortality and improved rescue operations.

Additionally, the cooperation of local communities, Jeep Safari operators, resort/ homestay associations, and local media in facilitating the smooth movement of rescue personnel and providing temporary shelter to evacuated animals and support staff was highlighted as a key factor in reducing animal mortality.

The successful regulation of National Highway traffic to allow safe passage for migrating wildlife during floods was also commended. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)