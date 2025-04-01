Guwahati, Apr 1 (PTI) Opposition parties on Tuesday criticised the demolition of 'Mahafezkhana', one of Assam's oldest concrete structures, located on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati, blaming the BJP-led government for failing to protect the state's heritage.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia (Congress) sought the Governor's intervention to prevent further destruction of historic buildings, while the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) questioned whether public opinion was taken before demolishing the record room.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

Built sometime after 1855, 'Mahafezkhana' was reportedly demolished as part of the Brahmaputra riverfront beautification project by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The move has sparked widespread public outcry, with many criticising the government for not preserving the historic site.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the government's action and maintained that it was a "symbol of gulami" (slavery) and "not an archaeological site".

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Slaps, Strangles Friend's 7-Year-Old Daughter to Death After TV Remote Dispute.

The 'Mahafezkhana' finds mention in a coffee table book, 'Forever Guwahati', published by the GMDA in 2014.

"With 20-inch thick walls, it was one of two structures in the city that withstood the 1897 earthquake. The 86ft by 77ft record room served as a ready archive, containing maps, administrative orders and all kinds of land records," it said.

In a letter to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Saikia urged him to prevent the demolition of heritage buildings and enforcement of the Assam Heritage (Tangible) Protection, Preservation, Conservation, and Maintenance Act, 2020.

He claimed that the demolition of 'Mahafezkhana' was in direct violation of the Act, which was enacted under the BJP government.

The Congress leader requested Acharya to direct all authorities concerned to halt any further actions that violate the Assam Heritage Act, 2020, and initiate a thorough inquiry into the circumstances leading to the demolition.

"I hope you will take urgent necessary steps to protect Assam's legacy," Saikia added.

Congress members also staged a protest at Panbazar, where the Mahafezkhana was situated, and demanded that the government protect all heritage structures.

"We want to know why our heritage buildings and sites are not being protected. With whose permission did the authorities demolish the 'Mahafezkhana'?” questioned Congress spokesperson Bedabrata Bora, taking part in the protest.

"People are strongly objecting attempts to erase our history and heritage. The government should take steps to protect our heritage," he added.

AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan questioned the need for demolition of the structure, among the first concrete buildings in the state.

He maintained that the 'Mahafezkhana' had significance on various grounds, including historical value and engineering technology having withstood two major earthquakes of 1897 and 1950.

Bhuyan said the structure could have been integrated with the beautification project and used to house historical relics and records.

He maintained that the government should have taken people's opinion before demolishing it.

The AJP leader questioned whether the government would demolish everything that was established by the British, with the colonial rulers also responsible for discovering tea and oil reserves in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)