Guwahati, Dec 12 (PTI) Several organisations on Saturday paid tributes to the five persons killed during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam in December last year.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) organised a programme here to pay homage to the five as part of its 'Gana Hunkar' (public outcry) campaign across the state, while the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) observed 'Sankalp Divas' (pledge day) and vowed to renew its movement against the Act.

Both the AASU and the KMSS had spearheaded protests against the CAA in the state, which subsequently slowed down due to the class 10 board examinations and Covid-19 brought it to a halt.

"The Narendra Modi-led government has numbers in Parliament so they passed the law. But the CAA must be repealed. The agitation against the law will continue uninterruptedly until it is scrapped," AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya said after paying tributes to five persons killed during the protests.

He asserted that their sacrifices will not go in vain and the CAA will not be accepted.

"The Act is anti-indigenous people and violates the historic Assam Accord. We dont want to live as second class citizens in our own land," he said.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg urged the state's BJP-led government to discuss with the anti-CAA agitators before the implementation of the law.

"We will not accept the CAA. We are firm on our stand against the CAA," Garg said.

State Congress president Ripun Bora said that the 20 lakh signatures collected against CAA will be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also paid their homage to those killed during the protests last year.

Fresh agitation against the CAA was launched by various organisations in Assam on Friday demanding repeal of the legislation.

The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities -- Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

