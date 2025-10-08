Kamrup (Assam) [India], October 8 (ANI): In a major push towards strengthening grassroots healthcare, over 1,800 children were screened during a Mega Health Camp in Assam's Kamrup.

The screening was held at Athgaon Binapani High School under the Assam Government's flagship 'Susrusha Setu' programme. Organised for the Rangia town, the initiative is part of the statewide effort to provide free comprehensive healthcare services to children under 18.

According to an official release, the camp was conducted under the supervision of Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, Rangia MLA Bhabesh Kalita and Rangia Co-District Commissioner Debashis Goswami, highlighting strong government support and oversight.

Specialist doctors from AIIMS Guwahati, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Narayana Hospital, GNRC and Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital participated in the camp. Key medical departments included neurology, genetics, liver, kidney care, general medicine and many others, offering expert consultation and screening services.

Out of the 1,808 children registered, 89 were identified as needing advanced medical care and have been referred to higher medical institutions.

The camp received strong support from local residents, school authorities and medical volunteers, signalling growing public engagement and confidence in the government's healthcare programmes. As part of the ongoing Susrusha Setu initiative, the Rangia camp reaffirms the Assam Government's commitment to making specialised paediatric healthcare more accessible across the state.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched 'Orunodoi 3.0', marking the rollout of enhanced direct benefit transfer of Rs. 1250 per month to over 38 lakh beneficiaries across Assam.

At the central inaugural event held at the Veterinary Science College playground in Khanapara in Guwahati, Chief Minister Sarma addressed the beneficiaries virtually gathered in the state across 25,991 polling centres.

Sarma said that Orunodoi 3.0 is the largest welfare scheme in Assam's history since post-independence.

"The state government will spend about Rs. 5,000 crore annually under Orunodoi to support Antyodaya families financially," the Chief Minister said.

Shedding light on the origin of the scheme, Sarma mentioned that it was launched in 2020, during his tenure as Finance Minister, to help the poor during the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

