Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Assam State Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Panchayat elections in the state, which will be conducted in two phases across 27 districts.

State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar informed ANI that the first phase of polling will take place on May 2 in 14 districts, while the second phase is set for May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. The counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations.

"There will be no political party-affiliated candidates at the Gaon Panchayat level. Political party-affiliated candidates will only be in Anchalik Panchayat and Zilla Parishad level," Alok Kumar said.

The nomination filing process will start from April 3 till April 11 for both phases. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 12, date of withdrawal of candidate is April 17. The election will be held in Gaon Panchayat, Aanchik Panchayat and Zilla Parishad level.

The State Election Commission said that, there are 21920 Gaon Panchayat members, 2192 Gram Panchayat President, 2192 Gram Panchayat Vice President, 2192 Anchalik Panchayat members, 181 Anchalik Panchayat President, 181 Anchalik Panchayat Vice President and 397 Zilla Parishad members.

Alok Kumar, Assam State Election Commissioner further said that, apart from deployment of adequate number of security personnel around 1.20 lakh polling personnel will be deployed in the entire election process.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, candidate should not have more than 2 living children from a single or multiple partners at the time of filing nomination provided this will not apply to more than two children who were born before 19-3-2018; candidate for a Gaon Panchayat Member should have passed the HSLC (Class 10) examination or equivalent examination under any Council or Board recognised by the State or Central government.

However, candidate belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and MOBC, should have studied upto Class 10. Similarly, candidates for Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat should have passed the HSSLC (Class 12) examination or an equivalent examination under any Council or Board recognized by the State or Central government.

However, for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and MOBC, the minimum qualification is HSLC (Class 10) passed or equivalent examination passed under any Council or Board recognised by the State or Central government.

Candidate should have attained the age of 21 years, should have a functional sanitary toilet in his/her residence. (ANI)

