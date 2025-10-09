Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) unit of the Assam police apprehended a government official for accepting a bribe in Nagaon district on Thursday.

The government official is identified as Shravan Kumar Bora, who served as the District Programme Manager (DPM) at the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services in Nagaon district.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Workforce Declines by 19,755 As Company Lets Go of 2% Employees in Q2 FY26.

According to Rajib Saikia, CPRO of the Assam police, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Shravan had demanded Rs. 20,000 as a bribe from the complainant for processing his unpaid arrears of Performance-Based Incentive.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate Vigilance and Anti- Corruption, Assam for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Thursday by a team from the Directorate near the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon and Shravan Kumar Bora, DPM of the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon was apprehended immediately after he had accepted Rs.10,000 as part of the demanded bribe of Rs.20,000 near his office from the complainant for processing his unpaid arrears of Performance Based Incentive. The tainted bribe money recovered from his possession has been seized in presence of independent witnesses," the CPRO of Assam police told ANI.

Also Read | Bihar SIR: ECI Denies Mass Voter Deletions After Special Electoral Roll Revision, Terms Affidavits by Prashant Bhushan and ADR 'Incorrect' in Supreme Court.

The CPRO of the Assam Police stated that, due to sufficient evidence against the public servant, Bora has been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

Additionally, a case has been registered at the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). According to Assam, further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)