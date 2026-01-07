Cachar (Assam) [India], January 7 (ANI): Assam Police have seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs three crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said.

Based on intelligence input, a team of Cachar district police on Tuesday launched an operation at Jirighat PHE road area and apprehended a woman.

Also Read | Hidayatullah Patel Murder Case: Maharashtra Congress Vice President Dies After Being Stabbed at Mosque in Akola.

"One woman, namely Rahenliu of Tamenglong in Manipur, was apprehended at Jirighat PHE Road. During a search, 20,000 Yaba tablets weighing 2155.2 grams were recovered and seized from her possession," said Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district.

He added that the seizure was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Also Read | Delhi Lok Adalat on January 10: How To Settle Traffic Challans.

According to a press release, reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X, "We are squeezing the drugs network in Assam to save our youth from going down the path of misery. Based on reliable inputs, @cacharpolice apprehended a woman and seized 20,000 YABA tablets worth ₹3cr from her possession."

On the other hand, in a separate operation, Cachar district police on Monday night apprehended five persons and seized 406 grams of heroin.

"Based on source input, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted at Sunabarighat Bypass area, Silchar-Aizawl Road. One pickup and one car were intercepted, leading to the recovery of 40 boxes of heroin, net weight 406 grams, from the secret chamber of the Bolero pickup. Five persons apprehended in this regard and they were identified as - Kamrul Islam (23 years old), Halim Uddin (25 years old), Hmun Pui (50 years old), Sarmina Parbin (22 years old) and Lalthanpui (41 years old)," Partha Protim Das said.

He said that the vehicle was coming from the Champai district of Mizoram. Further legal action is underway to find out the forward and backward linkages. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)