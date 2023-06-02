Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): Assam police on Thursday night arrested two cattle smugglers and rescued 7 cattle heads in Jorabat district, officials said.

According to officials, the cattle heads were rescued during a surprise check.

Based on secret information, the police team of the Jorabat police outpost on Thursday night intercepted two four-wheelers at the Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

"We had intercepted two four-wheelers at the Jorabat area. During the search, we found 7 cattle heads. We arrested two persons in connection with this," Sub-Inspector S Gogoi of the Jorabat police outpost said.

The arrested persons were identified as Sadar Ali and Abul Hussain and both are hailing from central Assam's Nagaon district.

The police officer further said they tried to transport the cattle heads to Meghalaya.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

