Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): Assam police launched a massive operation ahead of the Durga Puja festival to crack down the gamblers and arrested five people red-handed gambling in a house in Palashguri village of Kokrajhar district on Thursday.

The gamblers arrested from the area are identified as Hafizur Rahman, Afsar Ali, Sahajahan Miya, Abu Telep Sheikh, and Insan Ali.

"A police team of Sapkata Out Post near Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district on Thursday night launched an operation in Palashguri village and caught five persons while they were gambling inside a house," sources said.

The ongoing massive operation ahead of the Durga Puja festival is an attempt to curb the gambling happening in the district.

"Ahead of Durga Puja festival, police have been launching operations against gambling and last night arrested five persons", Siba Prasad Kalita, an officer of Sapkata police outpost told ANI. "Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Gossaigaon police station in connection with this," the police added.

"There are so many gambling activities happening in the districts during Durga Puja. Following this, an operation was launched ahead of Durga Puja to curb the illegal activities and nab the offenders", police sources said.

The police seized Rs 15,500 and gambling materials recovered from their possession. (ANI)

