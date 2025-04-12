Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 12 (ANI): Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) seized drugs worth Rs 4 crore and arrested 4 people from a bus at the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati on the suspicions of drug smuggling, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa said that officials seized 455 grams of heroin from the 4 people after intercepting the bus at the terminal.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Municipal Councillor Anand Shah Charged in Mafia-Run Gambling Operation in US.

"In a targeted anti-narcotics operation, @STFAssam intercepted a vehicle at ISBT based on specific intel regarding heroin trafficking from a neighbouring state to Guwahati. Recovery: 455 gms Heroin worth Rs4 crore Arrested: 4 People."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1910746947083808879

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Security Beefed Up at Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link in Reasi; PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Project on April 19 (Watch Video).

According to Assam Police, source information was received that narcotics would be transported from a neighbouring state to Guwahati in a bus and that the drivers and handyman would be carrying the same in lieu of a huge amount of money.

"Further, the recipient of the narcotics was one Jiaur Rahman of Howly, who would receive the consignment for supply in Lower Assam, Rangia, Hajo police station, etc. Based on the input, a team of STF, Assam, launched an operation, and it was found that the bus was parked at ISBT. The bus was checked, and 35 packets of heroin weighing 455 grams without soap box cover were recovered," read a statement from Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police.

Identifying the accused, the statement added, "One driver, Sahabuddin of Raha, two handymen, Uttam Nath of Bokolia and Safiur Rahman of Goalpara and one receiver named Jiaur Rahman of Howli, were arrested. The bus and narcotics have been seized."

Earlier, on April 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the PM Modi government is "mowing down" drug cartels with "full might" and lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Assam Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their successful operations in the state.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "The Modi govt is mowing down drug cartels with full might. In our vision to build a drug-free Bharat, our agencies launched massive operations strangling drug cartels and seized 30.4 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 24.32 crore while arresting three people in Assam. Our offensives against drugs will continue with ruthless force. Congratulations to the NCB, Assam Police, and the CRPF on this major breakthrough." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)