Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 3 (ANI): In an intensified action amid the ongoing illegal eviction drive in Assam, state police on Wednesday apprehended and pushed back 13 Bangladeshi infiltrators from Barpeta district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "While some deal with Kangaroos, we have to deal with .... Anyway, our vigil remains strong as we have PUSHED BACK another 13 illegal infiltrators, who were apprehended in Barpeta, back to Bangladesh. We will keep a strong eye and ensure every illegal infiltrator is pushed back."

On Tuesday, CM Sarma said, "Often a certain section of people forget where their original home is and wander on this side of the border, but being a gracious nation, we PUSH them BACK. 24 Bangladeshis have been PUSHED BACK today. Happy journey!"

Earlier, on August 30, Sarma posted a message on X, "Now playing on illegal infiltrators playlist Assam Police take me home, to the place I belong. 33 new infiltrators have been PUSHED BACK to where they belong, Bangladesh. BEWARE: Our stringent efforts continue and will further intensify in the coming days."

Meanwhile, the Assam government has carried out eviction drives in various parts of the state to evict illegal settlers who grabbed the government lands, forest lands, VGR/PGR lands.

The Assam government has already freed more than 1.29 lakh bighas of encroached land.

The Assam CM stated that all unauthorised occupation of VGRs (Village Grazing Reserves), PGRs (Professional Grazing Reserves), Satras, Naamghars, forest land, and other public areas would be cleared in a phased manner.

"The government will clear all illegal encroachments on VGR, PGR, Satras, Naamghars, and forest land across the State in a systematic and phased manner," said CM Sarma.

The Assam Chief Minister visited Uriamghat in Golaghat district last month to inspect areas that have been encroached upon and for which the state government has already issued eviction notices.

Sarma said that thousands of bighas of land in the area had been unlawfully occupied. He observed that certain families had encroached upon as much as 300 to 400 bighas of land, using it for various economic activities.

Emphasising that the government could not remain indifferent to such developments, the Chief Minister affirmed that appropriate action would follow, urging the public to cooperate with the measures the state government intends to implement. (ANI)

