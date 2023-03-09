Karimganj (Assam) [India], March 9 (ANI): Police seized 3000 bottles of cough syrup from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Thursday.

According to the reports, the police team of the Churaibari Police watch post in Karimganj district intercepted a truck bearing registration number MH-40BL-7948 in the Churaibari area.

"During a routine check, we intercepted the truck and recovered 15 cartoons of Phensedyl cough syrup from the truck. We have apprehended the driver and co-driver of the truck," Niranjan Das in charge of the Churaibai police watch post told ANI.

Niranjan Das also said that the market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 15 lakh.

Reportedly, the truck was on its way to Agartala of Tripura when it was seized. According to the information, a case has been registered under NDPS Act in this regard. (ANI)

