Pune, March 9: In a shocking incident that took place in the city, six boys, all aged 16 years, abducted their classmate from his housing society in Kharadi and assaulted and sexually abused him at an open plot in Mundhwa around 2.30pm on Tuesday. The accused were allegedly unhappy with victim’s friendship with a girl who was also friends with one of them.

Chandannagar police have booked all the six accused for the crime, reported TOI. Senior inspector Rajendra Landge of the Chandannagar police said that they have served notices to the parents of the accused, asking them to produce the boys for investigation as and when summoned by the investigation officer. They are not doing it now as the students are appearing for state board examination. Karnataka Shocker: Two Youth Rape Elderly Woman on Pretext of Dropping Her Home in Vijayapura District; Both Accused Arrested.

All the boys including the victim are a student of an English school in Kharadi. The cop said that one of the six boys was close to a girl, but she developed a greater friendship with the victim over the last few months. This agitated the accused boy who connived with his five other classmates to hatch a plot to teach the victim a lesson so that he maintains distance from the girl. Chandigarh Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Neighbour, His Friends in Sector 50, Case Registered.

In his complaint the victim said that the six boys reached his housing society on two-wheelers and forcibly took him to the open plot in Mundhwa. After reaching the spot, the boys slapped the victim and sexually abused him.

A case under relevant sections like 377 (unnatural offence), 363 (kidnapping) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the six.

