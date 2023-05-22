Goalpara(Assam) [India], May 22(ANI): The state police have seized a large quantity of cough syrup bottles worth around Rs 25 lakh in Assam's Goalpara district. The Police also arrested three persons in connection with this seizure, said Assam police.

Based on secret information, a team of Goalpara district police along with CRPF on Sunday set up naka checking in different parts of the district and intercepted two vehicles in the Paikan area.

Also Read | West Bengal Fire-Cracker Factory Blast: Explosion at Illegal Fire-Cracker Store Kills Three in South 24 Parganas.

"We had intercepted two vehicles including one pickup van and found 5,075 cough syrup bottles from the pickup van during the search. In connection with this we have arrested three persons," said Anurag Sarmah, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district

"The consignment was going towards Tura in Meghalaya. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 25 lakh," he added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Slams BJP Over Claims About Absence of Cows at ‘Gauthans’ in the State.

The police officer said that further investigation is on. Meanwhile, A case has been registered by the Goalpara police in this incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)