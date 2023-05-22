Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 22: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party's claims about the absence of cows at gauthans (cow shelters) in the state.

Speaking at 'Bharose ka Sammelan' programme in his constituency Patan in Durg district, the Chief Minister said," Today more than 350,000 families are improving their economic condition by selling cow dung and making vermicompost. They (BJP leaders and workers) are visiting 'gauthans' and claiming that there are no cattle at these shelters". 'South India Is Now BJP Mukt': Bhupesh Baghel Makes Scathing Attack on BJP After Congress Crosses Majority Mark in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 (Watch Video).

"People of Chhattisgarh know that in summer cattle are left to graze outside in the afternoon," the CM added.

In Gauthans, vermicompost, super-compost, super-compost plus and other products are being produced on a large scale from cow dung purchased under the Godhan Nyay Yojana by women groups. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Targets Former CM Raman Singh Over Reservation Issue.

According to the state government in September last year, construction of gauthans is being done at a rapid pace in the villages for efficient livestock management and conservation.

