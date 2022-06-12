Visual of the seized drugs by Assam police (Photo/ANI)

Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): Assam police have seized 1480 kilograms of Ganja from a goods carrier and apprehended its driver, on Saturday, police said.

On Saturday evening, police seized 1480 kg ganja, packed in 74 small packets, from a goods carrier coming from a neighbouring state at Churaibari WP, Karimganj.

Accused driver has been apprehended in the operation, police said.

Last month, the Assam police seized 1183 kg of ganja from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border and arrested two persons including the driver. (ANI)

