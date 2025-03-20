Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): In two separate operations, the Assam police apprehended four persons and seized a large quantity of drugs in Assam's Sribhumi and Cachar districts.

According to officials, a police team in the Sribhumi district launched an operation on Wednesday night based on intelligence input and recovered 17,000 Yaba tablets from an individual.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "You may be smart, but our sources are smarter. Last night, Sribhumi police apprehended an individual based on reliable inputs and recovered 17,000 YABA tablets. Tablets which were meant to destroy the lives of our youths will now be destroyed."

On the other hand, in the early hours of Thursday, Cachar district police apprehended three persons and recovered drugs in possession from them.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cachar district, said that, in the early hours of Thursday, based on reliable information, an SUV vehicle bearing registration number AS-01BT-0701 coming from via NH-306 was intercepted at the Dholai area.

"The police team recovered five numbers of plastic soap cases containing heroin weighing about 80 grams, which were concealed beneath the mat of the back seat of the vehicle. Accordingly, the recovered NDPS articles, four numbers of mobile phones, and the vehicle were seized. Three persons were apprehended," Mahatta said.

According to the police, the apprehended persons have been identified as Ramesh Chandra Biswas (34), Sahidul Islam (26), and Ibadur Rahman (28).

Further investigation was underway in the case.

Earlier, Assam Rifles recovered Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.97 crores from Silchar on Wednesday, officials said.

As per a release, the operation, which was carried out with precision and diligence, highlights the effectiveness of Assam Rifles intelligence gathering and operational capabilities.

In another operation, police in Assam's Cachar district seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore and arrested one person in connection with the case.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on secret information, Cachar district police on March 16 conducted a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotics substances at Digharkhal Toll Gate under the jurisdiction of Kalain police station. (ANI)

