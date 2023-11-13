South Salmara-Mankachar (Assam) [India], November 13 (ANI): Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a market area during the Diwali celebration in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district.

A cloth godown, two four-wheelers and one motorcycle were damaged in the fire incident that took place at the New Market area in Mankachar on Sunday night, an official said.

According to the district administration, there were no reports of any casualties in the incident.

Circle Officer Mankachar G Dutta said, "No casualty has been reported in the incident, but two four-wheelers, one motorcycle and parts of a cloth godown were damaged in the fire incident."

"The reason for the fire incident is yet to be known. Following the incident, firefighters, and local administration immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," the officer added.

Several fire incidents were reported across India including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Ahemdabad during Diwali celebrations.

The Delhi Fire Service received 208 calls of fire-related incidents, 22 of them caused by firecrackers, on Diwali, an official said on Monday. (ANI)

