Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted different drives over the zone and apprehended nine people for the illegal sale of railway tickets.

From January 2 to January 4, the RPF recovered 55 railway e-tickets worth more than Rs 1 lakh, the NFR said in a statement.

The apprehended touts will be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Railways Act, it said.

In a recent incident on January 4, the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) team of RPF New Jalpaiguri, jointly with the RPF of Bagdogra, conducted a raid and search operation at the 'Swadist Hotel' located at Thakurganj, Bihar.

During the drive, the RPF team apprehended one person and recovered four railway e-tickets worth approximately Rs 13,700.

RPF/NFR from different posts conducted more similar checks and drives at multiple locations, apprehended four more touts and recovered twenty-seven railway e-tickets worth approximately Rs 34,900.

In this regard, a case was registered under Section 143 of the Railways Act at the respective posts for all the above incidents.

Similarly, in an incident on January 3, the CIB team of RPF/Rangiya conducted a check and drive with the assistance of the local authority in a shop located in Balipara.

During the drive, the RPF team apprehended one person and recovered six railway e-tickets worth approximately Rs 14,370.

In another incident, on the same day, an RPF/Samsi team conducted a drive at a shop at Malda Road, West Bengal, and apprehended one tout with four railway e-tickets worth approximately Rs 4,420.

A case was registered at respective posts for both of the above incidents under Section 143 of the Railways Act.

On January 2, the CPDS team of RPF/Alipurduar Jn., jointly with RPF of New Coochbehar, conducted a drive in a shop located at Gosaigaon, Kokrajhar, in Assam.

During checking, the RPF team apprehended one person and recovered nine railway e-tickets worth Rs 29,590. On the same day, the CPDS team of RPF/Alipurduar Jn., jointly with RPF of Kokrajhar, conducted checking in a shop located at Gosaigaon, Kokrajhar in Assam, apprehended one person and recovered five railway tickets worth Rs 5,350.

In this regard, a case was registered for both incidents at respective posts under Section 143 of the Railways Act.

RPF of NF Railway keeps vigil on touting activities to prevent the illegal selling of railway e-tickets, the statement said.

The unauthorised supply and procurement of railway tickets is a punishable offence under Section 143 of the Railways Act, it said. (ANI)

