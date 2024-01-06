New Delhi, January 6: BJP held a meeting of all its party morchas to review the work they have carried out recently and were instructed by the senior leadership to ensure that efforts be made in reaching out to the public, party sources said on Saturday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of BL Santosh, BJP General Secretary. Presidents of all BJP morchas, morcha in-charge, senior officials etc. were present in the meeting.

Vanathi Srinivasan, National President of Mahila Morcha, Tejasvi Surya, National President of Yuva Morcha Surya, Dr K Laxman, President of OBC Morcha, Dr K Laxman, National President of Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, president of Minority morcha, Rajkumar Chahar, National President of Kisan Morcha and other party officials were present. According to sources, the work of all the Morcha was reviewed in the meeting. "All the Morchas also presented the report card of their work in the meeting," a party functionary said.

Sources said that instructions have been given in the meeting that all the Morchas should have maximum reach among the public. Sources mentioned that discussions were held to make the organization stronger than before.

Apart from this, in the meeting, the national presidents of all the morchas were instructed to hold as many conferences as possible and make maximum contact with the people of their castes, the party source said.

"Workers should be as active as possible and reach out to the public as much as possible. Visiting villages, holding conferences, contacting the beneficiaries, holding community meetings etc were discussed," a BJP functionary said. Also, a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party general secretaries will be held on January 9 here as part of preparations for Lok Sabha polls, sources said. The meeting will be chaired by party chief JP Nadda.

