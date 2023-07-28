Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that Assam has recorded a 51 per cent drop in crimes against women.

This is due to steps taken by the Assam police like Special cells for women, tech-based investigation, faster prosecution and having a multi-stakeholder approach, the Chief Minister said.

"A 51% drop in crimes against women in Assam. Special cells for women, tech-based investigation, faster prosecution and multi-stakeholder involvement make policing effective," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister's Office of Assam tweeted, "Under HCM Dr @himantabiswa's guidance, cases against women have been strictly dealt with and there has been a significant reduction in crimes against women in Assam."

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the state police to examine the mechanism of how Indian Army personnel can be freed up after withdrawal of AFSPA.

“Assam police must examine how Indian Army personnel can be freed up from the state by completely withdrawing Armed Forced Special Power Act,” Sarma said.

Sarma was addressing the inaugural day of the two-day Superintendents of Police (SP) conference in Bongaigaon, where he unveiled significant developments for the state's security and citizen services.

Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is an act of the Parliament of India that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas". According to the Disturbed Areas Act, 1976 once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. (ANI)

