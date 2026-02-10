New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Delhi Police are questioning a tantric practitioner and one of his associates from Northeast Delhi in connection with the discovery of three bodies in a car in Peeragarhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Randhir, Shivnaresh, and Laxmi, had met in the Peeragarhi area at 10:30 AM on Sunday before leaving via the Ring Road to Northeast Delhi, where they met the tantric practitioner.

Police said the three were known to each other for a long time. Randhir and Shivnaresh were engaged in the property business, while Laxmi worked in home care services.

According to the police, the three were in constant contact. Laxmi has been married twice; one of her husbands lives in Bihar, and the other lived with her in Delhi. After examining the profiles of the three, the police have found nothing suspicious.

Furthermore, police recovered three liquor bottles and three used disposable glasses near the bodies. Vomit was found in the mouths of Shivnaresh and Laxmi. There were no external injuries on the bodies. Postmortems on Randhir and Shivnaresh have been conducted, while Laxmi's postmortem is pending.

The viscera of both have been preserved as they will be used to examine the chemicals in their bodies. Lakshmi's viscera will also be preserved.

A visra (viscera) report is a forensic, medico-legal document detailing the chemical analysis of a deceased person's internal organs, typically the stomach, liver, and kidneys, to determine the cause of death, particularly in suspected poisoning or unexplained cases.

Meanwhile, authorities are reviewing CCTV footage along the routes taken by the deceased and continue to question the tantric practitioner and his associate to piece together the sequence of events leading to the incident.

Earlier in the day, police sources revealed CCTV footage from the day of the incident (Sunday night) shows the baba seated in the front seat of the car along with one of the deceased, identified as Randhir.

Sources said the baba had met the three victims before their deaths and was acquainted with them, making him a possible crucial link in the case.

However, a senior Delhi Police official clarified that as of now, no case has been registered and nothing has been established, ruling out any detention at this stage.

"All aspects of the investigation are open. We are questioning people and trying to recreate the sequence of events to understand what might have happened," the official said.

The incident came to light on Sunday after Delhi Police received a PCR call reporting three people lying unconscious inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover. Upon reaching the spot and opening the vehicle, police found the bodies of Randhir, Shivnaresh, and Laxmi.

Police sources said the car in which the bodies were found had been parked at the spot for nearly an hour. (ANI)

