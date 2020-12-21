Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,017 after five more persons succumbed to the disease on Sunday, while 63 new infections took the total number of positive cases to 2,15,409, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 64 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 2,10,869.

Assam currently has 3,520 active cases while three patients have migrated out of the state.

"Sad to share the sad demise of five #COVID patients.....Condolences and Prayers", Sarma tweeted. Of the five fresh fatalities, the highest since November nine, two were reported from Cachar and one each from Golaghat, Sonitpur and Nagaon districts. "63 cases detected out of 10147 tests conducted today with positivity rate of 0.62%," the minister said in the tweet.

