Guwahati, Aug 11 (PTI) Assam reported 14 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, while 886 new cases pushed the caseload to 5,77,035, the National Health Mission said.

With the death of two persons each in Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metro, and Udalguri, and one each in Cachar, Dhubri, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and West Karbi Anglong districts, the death toll rose to 5,434.

The current death rate is 0.94 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Out of the new cases, Kamrup Metro recorded the highest at 161, followed by Barpeta (72), Golaghat (50), and Kamrup Rural (46).

The new cases were detected out of 1,40,454 tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 0.80 per cent.

Currently, the state has 9,472 active cases.

Assam has thus far tested 1,97,36,715 samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 1,098 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered people to 5,60,782.

The current recovery rate is 97.18 per cent.

The NHM further said 1,30,57,186 doses of vaccines have been administered in Assam. This includes 22,90,123 people who have received both doses.

