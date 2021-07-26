Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,60, 019 on Monday as 1,528 people tested positive for the infection, while 26 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,162, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 199, followed by Golaghat (131), Lakhimpur (91) and Kamrup (Rural) -88.

Five fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported each from Jorhat and Sivasagar districts, four from Kamrup (Rural), and two each from Goalpara, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia.

Cachar, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, and Nalbari reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.92 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The number of active COVID-19 positive cases in the state is 13,582.

Assam has thus far tested 1,80,15,182 samples for COVID-19, including 1,66,846 during the day.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,39, 928 patients have recovered from the infection, including 1,830 on Monday.

The overall recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 96.41 per cent, the bulletin said.

As many as 99,67,326 people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 17,79,595 have received both doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)