Guwahati, Jan 24 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,992 on Sunday as 16 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,078, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan and Sonitpur districts reported the highest number of new cases at four each, followed by three in Nagaon, it said.

Ninety-nine more people were cured of the disease, pushing the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients to 98.43 per cent.

Assam now has 976 active cases, while 2,13,591 people have recovered from the disease, 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other reasons and three patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested over 63.69 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 6,314 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Meanwhile, 13,881 people have been vaccinated in the state so far.

