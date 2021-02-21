Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Senior Assam police officers, including Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, were among 5,784 beneficiaries who received vaccine shots on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

Altogether, 1,50,018 people have been inoculated in the state so far, it said.

Additional Director General of Police L R Bishnoi and IGP Surendra Kumar were among 3,850 frontline workers who received the first dose of vaccine during the day.

At least 1,554 health workers also received the first dose of COVID vaccine and 380 were administered the second dose at 104 sites across the state, the bulletin said. No case of adverse event following immunisation was reported during the day.

Meanwhile, 16 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Saturday.

Six fresh cases were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and three each from Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

The new cases were detected out of 14,239 sample tests with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent.

The death toll remained at 1,091 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported since Friday.

At least 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

Assam now has 269 active cases, while 18 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,14,676 and three migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 67,55,773 sample tests for COVID-19, it added.

