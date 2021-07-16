Guwahati, Jul 15 (PTI) Assam recorded 1,992 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the states total tally to 5,42,445, according to a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 27 fatalities were also recorded, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 4,937. Of the 27, five deaths were reported from Jorhat district, four from Dibrugarh and two each from Cachar, Darrang, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, and Sonitpur. One death each was reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, and Tinsukia, the bulletin said.

The current death rate is 0.91 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The new COVID-19 cases detected during the day included 263 in Kamrup Metro, 157 in Golaghat, 135 in Lakhimpur, and 125 in Dibrugarh.

The days positivity rate was 1.65 per cent, as per the NHM bulletin.

As many as 2,498 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 5,17,041 with an overall recovery rate of 95.32 per cent.

Altogether 1,20,908 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the day, with the cumulative tests figure touching 1,66,47,522.

The number of active cases in the state is 19,120.

So far, 85,41,055 people have been vaccinated, of whom 14,69,569 have received both doses.

