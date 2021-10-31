Dispur (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Assam reported 283 new COVID-19 cases, 371 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state health department, in its daily bulletin on Saturday, informed that the total cases have risen to 6,10,433.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Of the total cases, 2,352 account for active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The death toll has escalated to 5,996 and the total recoveries from this virus is at 6,00,738.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup and Tinsukia reported one fatality each due to Coronavirus. The fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent.

Meanwhile, as per the health ministry, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 106 crore landmark milestone (1,06,07,39,866) yesterday. More than 61 lakh (61,99,429) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)