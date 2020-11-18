Guwahati, Nov 18 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 969 after three more persons including a 14-year-old boy succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, while 169 new cases took the tally to 2,10,865, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

As fewer positive cases have been reported in the past one month, the state government decided that there will be no need for mandatory COVID-19 testing for air passengers travelling within Assam and those travelling to other Northeastern states from next week, the minister said.

Besides, COVID-19 test for incoming flight passengers will be done in the Guwahati airport itself instead of the COVID Screening Centre set up at the Sarusajai Stadium from next week, he said.

"Sad to share the demise of three #COVID patients today.........Condolences and prayers," Sarma tweeted.

Two of the three deaths were reported from Kamrup Rural district and one Tinsukia. The 169 new cases which include 42 from Kamrup Metropolitan district were detected out of 23,484 tests conducted during the day.

The total tests conducted in the state reached 50,67,078 which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.

Altogether 210 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 2,06,608, the minister said.

The current recovery rate in the state is 97.98 per cent. The number of active cases is 3,285 at present, Sarma said.

Of the total 2,10,865 positive cases detected in the state so far, 969 have died and three migrated out of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)