Guwahati, May 3 (PTI) Assam reported 4,489 new COVID- 19 cases on Monday pushing the coronavirus tally to 2,63,450, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,389 as 29 more persons succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

Kamrup Metro district reported the highest of 13 deaths, followed by four in Dibrugarh, three in Karimganj, two in Udalguri and one each in Bongaigaon, Cachar, Goalpara, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts.

The 4,489 new COVID-19 cases were detected out of 55,939 samples tested during the day, it said, adding that the daily positivity rate reached 10.01 per cent.

Kamrup Metro district reported the highest of 1,645 positive cases, followed by 460 in Dibrugarh, 239 in Kamrup Rural and 201 each in Nagaon and Nalbari districts.

Assam currently has 26,477 active COVID-19 cases while 2,34,237 people have recovered from the disease, including 2,534 patients on Monday, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 88.91 per cent.

The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state till date is 26,69,984, the bulletin said, adding that 20,92,307 have received the first dose and 5,77,677 have got both the dose.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)