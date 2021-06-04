Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally soared to 4,28,933 on Friday as 4,548 more people tested positive for the infection, while 54 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,577, a health bulletin said.

The highest number of fresh fatalities were reported in Kamrup Metropolitan district, Cachar and Tinsukia (six each), followed by five in Karbi Anglong and four in Dibrugarh, it said.

The state now has 50,765 active cases.

As many as 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other reasons.

A total of 4,263 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,73,244. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 87.02 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 1.14 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1.23 lakh in the last 24 hours.

A total of 42.72 lakh people have been vaccinated thus far.

