Guwahati, Sept 1 (PTI) Assam reported 11 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, while 573 more people tested positive pushing the tally to 5,89,999 on Wednesday, the National Health Mission said.

With the death of three persons in Kamrup Metro, two each in Jorhat and Nagaon and one each in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Nalbari, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,671.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's death audit board has not included them in the death toll caused by the virus, as they had other ailments too.

The current death rate among coronavirus patients is 0.96 per cent, it said.

Out of the new cases, the highest 143 patients were detected from Kamrup Metro, followed by 50 in Golaghat, and 30 each in Dima Hasao and Nagaon.

At present, Assam has 5,447 active cases.

With the detection of 573 coronavirus patients against the testing of 79,121 samples on Wednesday,

Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent for the day.

The state has thus far tested 2,17,53,992 samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 669 people have recuperated from the disease so far, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,77,534.

The current recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 97.89 per cent.

The state has inoculated 1,76,62,302 people to date, of whom 31,53,900 have received both doses.

