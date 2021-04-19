Guwahati, Apr 18 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,24,455 on Sunday as 639 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,135, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The six deaths were reported from Barpeta, Cachar, Dhemaji, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon and Tinsukia districts, it said

The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have also died in the state, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the coronavirus death toll as they had other ailments.

Assam currently has 5,268 active cases, it said.

The 639 new cases were detected from 23,300 sample tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.

The state capital recorded the highest number of new cases at 354, followed by 35 at Kamrup district, 28 at Nagaon and 26 at Dibrugarh.

At least 159 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,16,705, it said.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 78,30,860 sample tests, and the positivity ratio stands at 2.87 per cent.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported 57,493 coronavirus cases.

The NHM further said 13,00,592 people have so far received the first dose of COVID vaccine across the state, while 2,92,233 of them got the second one.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)