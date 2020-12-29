Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Assam on Monday taking the state's death toll to 1,038, while 58 new infections pushed the tally to 2,15,997, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 90 people were discharged from hospitals during the day following their recovery from the disease. The total number of people who have been cured of coronavirus infection in the state now stands at 2,11,633.

Assam currently has 3,323 active cases and three have migrated to other states.

"Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today.. Condolences & Prayers," Sarma said on Twitter.

The fresh fatality was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives due to COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 1,038.

However, Sarma had earlier said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too.

"58 Cases detected out of 24780 tests conducted today with positivity rate of 0.23%," the minister tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)