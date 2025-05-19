Champhai (Mizoram) [India], May 19 (ANI): Based on specific intelligence Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force recovered 327 bags of illegal Areca Nuts worth 1.83 crores on Monday that had been dumped and concealed in the jungle near Chhungte village in Champhai district, an official statement said.

The recovered contraband was subsequently handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Earlier, as well Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized illegal areca nut valued at Rs 1.02 crore from Tlangsam in Mizoram's Champhai district, the statement added.

According to a release, acting on specific intelligence of the movement of Illegal Areca Nuts in the general area of Tlangsam, Champhai, Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, launched an Area Domination Patrol towards Tlangsam village on May 2.

During the operation, 187 bags of illegal Areca nuts were found concealed in a truck. During the operation, one individual was also apprehended. The recovered contraband, along with the person and the vehicle, have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, the release stated. (ANI)

