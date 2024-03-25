Meregkong (Nagaland) [India], March 25 (ANI): Assam Rifles apprehended one cadre belonging to the insurgent group, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang Yung Aung) in the general area of Merangkong, Nagaland, officials said on Monday.

According to a press release from HQ IGAR (N), the apprehended individual and the recovered weapon have been handed over to the police.

The operation was conducted on March 23.

"Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of a cadre in the general area of Merangkong, Nagaland, Assam Rifles launched a special operation on March 23, 2024 and apprehended one cadre of the NSCN-KYA Group," the statement added.

The individual was in possession of one single-barrel country-made gun, it said. (ANI)

