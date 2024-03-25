Ujjain, March 25: In a tragic incident at the Ujjain Mahakal temple on Monday morning, festivities turned into chaos as a fire broke out during the Bhasma Aarti at the 'garbagriha' in the temple, said officials. 13 people, including priests and temple staff, were injured in the incident, including the Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Alipur, Firefighting Operation Underway; Videos Show Clouds of Smoke and Raging Flames

Fire Breaks out During Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain Mahakal Temple

Those injured in the incident were rushed to the Ujjain district hospital for treatment. "The fire broke out during Bhasma Aarti in the 'garbhagriha'. 13 people are injured in the incident and their medical treatment is underway," informed District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

