Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 5 (ANI): In a series of successful operations, Assam Rifles has apprehended three active cadres of KCP (Maoist/City Meitei) from Imphal East and Imphal West Districts on September 28 and 29.

Authorities have also recovered a significant cache of weapons from Imphal West District on October 1, said an official release.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl Inside Public Toilet in Bandra, Sent to Police Custody Following Arrest.

On September 28, one KCP (City Meitei) cadre was apprehended from Pheiyang, Imphal West district. The operation also led to the recovery of one double-barreled gun and one mobile phone.

On September 29, one KCP (Maoist) cadre was apprehended from Swambung, Imphal East district and one KCP (City Meitei) cadre was apprehended from Uripok, Imphal West district.

Also Read | Nepal Rains: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives Due to Heavy Rainfall, Says 'India Stands With People of Nepal'.

In a separate operation by Assam Rifles, a cache of weapons was recovered on October 1 from the general area of Khongampat, Imphal West district. The recoveries included one .303 Sniper Rifle with a telescope, two single-barreled rifles, one 9mm Pistol, one .32 Pistol, three Pompi Long Range guns, ammunition and other war-like stores.

On October 4, based on multiple inputs regarding the presence of weapon caches in Tamenglong, Imphal West and Noney districts, Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Manipur Police and Manipur Commandos, launched simultaneous operations in the general areas of New Namtiram in Tamenglong district, Sekmai in Imphal West district and Kotzim in KPI district.

The operations led to the recovery of 25 weapons (including two looted), ammunition and other war-like stores.

The recoveries included two 9 mm CMG (including one looted), one .303 Rifle (looted), one HK G3 Rifle (German made), one 9mm Pistol (Italy made), three .32 Cal Pistols (US made), nine Bolt Action Rifles, two Pull Mechanism Rifles, three Single Barrel Rifles (country made), two Improvised Mortars (Pompi), one Tube Launcher (country made), along with large quantity of ammunition and other war-like stores.

The apprehended cadres and recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)