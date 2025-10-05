New Delhi, October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rainfall in Nepal. He stated that India stands with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time. "The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and the Government of Nepal in this difficult time. As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi's condolence message comes as 39 people have been killed in monsoon-related disasters in Nepal since Friday. Nepal has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Friday, causing landslides, floods, and inundation in several areas. According to the Armed Police Force Headquarters in Kathmandu, the death toll from monsoon-related disasters in Nepal since Friday has risen to 39. Among these, 36 deaths have been reported in Koshi province, while three others have died in Madhesh, Nepal-based The Kathmandu Post reported. Landslide in Nepal: 14 Killed in Landslides Triggered by Incessant Rain in Ilam.

As many as 11 people remain missing in Nepal, while 13 others have been injured. As many as 27 people have died due to landslides in Ilam, with five others still missing. Two people were killed while one person was injured, due to floods and landslides in Udayapur.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike in Khotang. Two people were injured due to lightning in Bhojpur. Three people died due to lightning in Madhesh, The Kathmandu Post reported. One person was killed in Bara, four others in Rasuwa and one in Kathmandu after being swept away by rivers. One person was injured by lightning in Makwanpur. Although the country experienced heavy downpours since Friday, the situation improved slightly by Sunday morning, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology. Nepal Rains: Death Toll Rises to 40 Amid Floods and Landslides.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the department said rainfall had decreased in most districts, with the highest amount recorded in parts of Lalitpur district in the Kathmandu Valley. "Light rain is occurring in some areas of Kathmandu, Morang, Sunsari, Udayapur, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Sarlahi, Sindhuli, and Ramechhap districts," the department stated.

However, the department warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall in the hilly districts of eastern Koshi Province on Sunday afternoon and night. Even though rainfall subsided in several districts by Sunday morning, landslides have damaged multiple highways, obstructing transportation services. The Nepalese government has continued its ban on the entry and exit of vehicles to and from Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, major highways connecting the Valley - such as the Prithvi Highway (linking Kathmandu with western Nepal), the BP Highway (connecting the capital with southeastern Nepal), and the Araniko Highway (linking Kathmandu with the Chinese border) - have been completely obstructed. Likewise, the Pasang Lhamu, Koshi, and Siddhicharan highways have also been fully blocked.

Considering the risks posed by landslides and flooding, long-distance transportation services from five of the seven provinces - Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini - have been suspended, the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division said in a social media post on Sunday.

