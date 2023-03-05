Kakching (Manipur) [India], March 5 (ANI): Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended an active Prepak Pro insurgent in Hiyanglam, Kakching District, Manipur on Saturday, said a press release on Sunday.

Based on the specific input about the presence of a Prepak Procadre involved in illicit activities like extortion, the troops of Assam Rifles undertook a joint operation with the CDO rep which led to the apprehension of an active Prepak Pro Cadre at Hiyanglam, Kakching District, added the press release.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Misusing Central Agencies To Break Opposition Parties, Form BJP Govts in States, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The arrested individual has been handed over to Hiyanglam Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)