Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], February 26 (ANI): Three armed cadres of the Kuki Revolutionary Army, an insurgent group, were arrested with three pistols and two mobile phones in Kangchup here on Friday.

"Three active Cadres of KRA were apprehended with three 9mm pistols, 25 live rounds and two mobile phones in Kangchup, Kangpokpi District of Manipur on Friday," the official statement said.

During the operation against the insurgent groups in Manipur, Jwalamukhi Battalion of headquarters 22 Sector Assam Rifles under the backing of headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

"The operation was carried out by COB Kangchup of Jwalamukhi Battalion. The party established a Mobile check post on Singda-Kangchup road based on specific information of movements of armed cadres in the AoR."

The temporary check-post stopped 3 suspected vehicles and while carrying out the search, apprehended the cadres near Singda Dam. (ANI)

