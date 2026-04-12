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Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles conducted a multi-agency training exercise at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala, on Saturday in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Agartala to enhance coordination, preparedness and response among security agencies deployed at the airport.

The training was aimed at strengthening inter-agency synergy and improving the operational readiness of personnel responsible for the security of critical infrastructure. During the exercise, Assam Rifles personnel shared their expertise in security drills, response protocols and coordinated action during contingencies, enabling participating agencies to refine their response mechanisms.

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The joint training provided a platform for personnel of various agencies to practice coordinated drills, exchange best practices and enhance situational awareness in dealing with potential security threats at the airport. The exercise reaffirmed the commitment of Assam Rifles and CISF towards ensuring robust security and seamless coordination among agencies responsible for safeguarding vital installations.

Assam Rifles remains committed to assisting civil administration and sister security agencies in capacity building and preparedness to effectively respond to emerging security challenges.

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Earlier, in a major anti-narcotics success, Assam Rifles Battalion, in coordination with the police, carried out a swift, intelligence-based operation in the general area of Meharpur.

During the operation, suspect movement was detected, and the vehicle attempted to evade the security forces, leading to a brief chase before being intercepted. The swift response by the joint team resulted in the recovery of 30 soap cases of heroin weighing approximately 349 grams, with an estimated market value of Rs 2.10 crore.

Three individuals were apprehended in connection with the recovery. The recovered contraband, along with the apprehended individuals, has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in February, the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with Cachar Police based on information about the trafficking of drugs in Cachar district.

During the operation, the team apprehended one individual who was transporting heroin worth Rs 4.05 crore via Silchar Bypass near Maharpur late at night on February 17.

The apprehended individual, along with the seized vehicle, has been handed over to the Cachar Police for further investigation, according to the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East).

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)